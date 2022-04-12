New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO & MD Rajesh Gopinathan said that the IT major is mulling to get the top 50,000 senior employees to the office three times a week from April and might increase the number of people returning to the office in a calibrated manner in future. For the unversed, TCS had earlier stated that it will encourage its staff to join offices by the end of 2021. At present, only 5 per cent of the IT major’s associates are working from offices.Also Read - Work From Home Ends: Here’s How TCS, HCL, Infosys, Cognizant Plan Future Working Model | Details Here

By the middle of FY23, the company will have 20 percent of employees working from offices 80 per cent from home, Moneycontrol reported quoting Gopinathan as saying. Elaborating further, Gopinathan said that the company will start calling senior associates thrice a week from this month.

"Then we will be continuously increasing the coverage of associates who will start coming back. We will take it gradually. So that the system can adjust to that shift and get to a stable point," TCS CEO said while announcing the fourth quarter and FY22 results.

He also exuded confidence about the company’s 25/25 model and said that it will be implemented in a structured way soon.

What is the 25/25 Model?

Under the 25/25 model, no more than 25 per cent of the company’s employees will need to work from the office at any given point, and an employee will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in office by 2025.

In a statement, the company had stated that the ’25/25′ model is an important design element, and will take a couple of years to mature.

“Hybrid models of work are here to stay. In the new ‘Future Of Work’, both the physical office and remote working will play an integral part. Eventually, everybody will have to come to the office for a period and at the same time, they will have the flexibility to work from home. At the end, whatever we do, it will be fully taking into consideration, employees’ safety, health, and well-being,” IANS had reported quoting the IT major.