Work From Home Latest News Today: Tech giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has issued a new advisory for employees seeking to continue work from home on medical grounds. In a bid to get employees back to offices, the IT firm has tightened rules and asked its staff to get themselves checked and submit the medical certificates validated by a company-empanelled medical team if they want to work from home.Also Read - TCS Confident Of Achieving Double-Digit Growth In FY23, FY24

Times of India reported that TCS has allowed some employees to work from home after they consulted the doctor but were told that they might be expected to report to offices for business needs. Reports also claimed that the firms has been keeping an eye on the attendance of employees. Besides, those who do not show up for at least three days are being asked to get themselves rostered.

In a statement, the company reportedly said,”We have been encouraging our associates to return to offices for some days in a week. A significant number of our employees are already doing so.”

After announcing the company’s financials for the quarter ended September 30, TCS chief human resource officer Milind Lakkad asserted that one-third of 6,16,171 workers have started working from the office. He also exuded confidence that all employees will follow a roster-based attendance from December.

Meanwhile, for the period ended September 30, 2022, TCS had logged a revenue of Rs 55,309 crore (Rs 46,867 crore Q2FY22) and a net profit of Rs 10,431 crore (Rs 9,624 crore). During the period under review, the company’s net headcount addition was 9,840 and its total workforce as on 30.9.2022 stood at 616,171.

“Demand for our services continues to be very strong. We registered strong, profitable growth across all our industry verticals and in all our major markets. Our order book is holding up well, with a healthy mix of growth and transformation initiatives, cloud migration and outsourcing engagements,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.