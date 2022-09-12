Work From Home Latest News Today: At a time when several IT companies are planning to end work from home (WFH) and call their employees to offices, e-retailer Amazon is expected to continue its flexible approach toward WFH. In October 2021, the firm had allowed its tech and corporate employees to indefinitely work remotely owing to the rising COVID-10 cases.Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Get 70% Discount on Home & Kitchen Appliances | Best Deals And Offers Here

Meanwhile, as the situation improved, e-retailer's Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy asserted that the company had no plans to call corporate staff members (who are working from home) back to offices. "We don't have a plan to require people to come back. We don't right now. But we're going to proceed adaptively as we learn", Money Control quoted Jassy as saying.

He, however, acknowledged that people who are part creative and hardware teams need to work from office frequently.

In a memo, Jassy reportedly said,”We expect that there will be teams that continue working mostly remotely, others that will work some combination of remotely and in the office, and still others that will decide customers are best served having the team work mostly in the office,” Jassy had written in a memo, according to Reuters. “There is no one-size-fits all approach for how every team works best,” he added.

Apple Asks Employees to be in Office Thrice a Week

Earlier Apple had asked its employees to be in the office at least three days a week. “Teams participating in the pilot will come to the office three days each week, with Tuesday and Thursday as set days across the company, but now the third day you come in will be decided by your teams. Each team will work through the decision about which day is right for them, and you’ll hear from your leaders soon. As before, many employees will have the option of working remotely two days a week. Depending on your role, you will also have the option to work remotely for up to four weeks a year,” Tim Cook’s memo to the employee read.

Tata Consultancy Group’s (TCS) 20% employees back at work

If reports are to be believed, Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) 20% employees are back at work. “On an immediate basis, we will continue to drive the return-to-office model because the 25/25 plan needs to be executed in a more controlled manner,” Business Standard quoted Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, TCS as saying.

Wipro to Continue Hybrid Mode

Providing flexibility to employees, Wipro is not forcing employees to come to the office. “We have slowly witnessed a trend where clients are insisting employees be at work. We feel it is important to stay connected, as well as provide flexibility to employees,” said Saurabh Govil, president and chief human resource officer (CHRO).

Tech Mahindra Employees to be in Office on All Working Days

Anand Mahindra-led Mahindra Group asked employees to return to office on all working days. Until July, the company had allowed employees to either work from home or office.