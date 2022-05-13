New Delhi: Over 800 full-time employees of Edutech firm, WhiteHat Jr, have resigned in the last two months after being asked to return to office, according to a report by Inc42. These employees resigned voluntarily as they did not want to return to office after working from home for the past two years since the COVID-19 pandemic, the report added. WhiteHat Jr, a platform to learn coding for young people, was acquired by Byju’s in 2020.Also Read - Good News For Jobseekers: Hiring Boom Begins in India as Industries Open With Decline in Covid Cases

In emails sent to its employees on March 18, WhiteHat Jr asked them to return to its offices in various locations, such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram within a month, Inc42 said. But instead of adhering to office order, what followed was a mass resignation, the report further said. Also Read - Does WFH Really Impact Employee's Overall Productivity? Study Reveals Surprising Facts

A few employees were quoted as telling Inc42 that it was a cost-cutting exercise, adding that more resignations are expected to come. They also said that things changed after Byju’s acquisition and the exit of WhiteHat Jr founder Karan Bajaj. The employees told Inc42 that things were smooth till Bajaj was at the helm of affairs. He left the company in August 2021, a year after Byju’s bought the start-up for $300 million. Also Read - 'More Flexibility Best For My Team', Upset Over Company's Return to Office Policy, Apple Employee Resigns

The company, meanwhile, issued a statement saying: “As part of our back-to-work drive, most of our Sales and Support employees have been asked to report to Gurgaon and Mumbai offices from April 18. We have made exceptions for medical and personal exigencies and have offered relocation assistance as required. Our teachers will continue to work from home.”

Apple employees protest return-to-office

US-based tech giant Apple employees are also protesting the company’s directions asking them to work from office for three days a week. According to a report in The Verge earlier this month, Ian Goodfellow, the director of machine learning, resigned earlier this month due to Apple CEO Tim Cook’s push to get employees back into the office.

According to a Fortune survey, conducted between April 13 and 19 this year, 76 per cent of the employees were unhappy with the company’s return-to-office policy and preferred to continue working from home.