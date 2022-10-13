Work From Home Latest News Today: In a bizarre incident, a software company in the United States (US) has sacked an employee after he refused to keep his webcam on during work hours. TechCrunch reported that the Florida-based telemarketing company Chetu took the extreme step after the employee denied to be monitored “for nine hours per day”—a programme that needed his webcam to be streamed and also sharing of the screens.Also Read - THIS Company Will Give 100% Variable Pay To Its Employees in Q2FY23; BIG Announcement By CEO Here

Defending its decision, the company asserted that the employee was sacked because of "insubordination" and refusal to work, however, the employee claimed that being monitored all day made him uncomfortable. He also thought it was an invasion of his privacy.

"This is an invasion of my privacy and makes me feel really uncomfortable. That is the reason why my camera is not on," the employee stated.

COURT TAKES ACTION AGAINST THE COMPANY

Following this, a Dutch court has ordered the US company to compensate the sacked employee for USD 72,700.

In a decision against the software corporation, the court concluded that “requiring remote staff to keep their webcam on constitutes a human rights violation.”

“Florida-based Chetu must now pay $72,700 to a former remote staffer based in the Netherlands after the company fired him for refusing to keep his webcam on for eight hours per day”, the court observed.