Work From Home Latest Update: With the significant decline in COVID cases across the country, various companies are reopening offices and calling their employees back to the workplace. However, the employees who are returning to office complexes this time are likely to see a major change in terms of comfort among other things like safety and hygiene.

Returning to the office after almost 2 years of work from home could be challenging for workers who got accustomed to sitting with their laptops at home and doing the work easily.

To tackle the new normal, many companies are redesigning their workplaces in terms of safety and hygiene and also introducing new facilities to make employees feel at home. The new changes at workplace include spaces for unscheduled catchups, recreational areas, gaming zones, and even swing chairs, a report by Economic Times stated.

Gartner redesigning office premises: IT research and consultancy company Gartner has redesigned its office premises for the employees. As per the report, the firm has made a huge investment in the interiors of its 300,000 sq ft office in DLF’s cyber park in Gurgaon.

Speaking to a news portal, Anna Jacklin, vice-president, APAC, real estate operations, at Gartner, said the new office, which is biggest in the world, has been designed keeping the future need in mind.

She further stated that the employees now look for comfort in the office. She also said within the office, the company ensures that the employees get natural lights and clean air besides having recreational facilities across four floors.

How redesigned offices will look like? As part of their redesigning, most companies are adopting easy-to-move mobile space dividers, replacing walls with moveable screens and glass partitions to accommodate the need for privacy and separation in offices.

“Predicating the design of spaces on employees’ health and wellbeing through courtyards, day-lit spill-outs and breakout zones such as terraces negates the need for retrofitting,” Sidhartha Talwar, principal at Studio Lotus, told Times Now.

Moreover, the experts are of opinion that simple design mechanisms such as small seating clusters on shallow, efficient floor plates around large, open courtyards, help offices effectively deal with Covid transmission.