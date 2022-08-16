Work From Home Latest News Today: With the coronavirus situation improving gradually across the globe, tech giant Apple has asked its employees to come to office atleast three days a week starting September 5. The Verge reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook sent an email to its employees about the new hybrid work from office policy. The mail asked Apple staff to be in office on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the additional third day will depend on the individual teams. The employees will get the option to work remotely twice a week.Also Read - Microsoft Office To Support Apple Pencil's Handwriting-To-Text Feature

“Teams participating in the pilot will come to the office three days each week, with Tuesday and Thursday as set days across the company, but now the third day you come in will be decided by your teams. Each team will work through the decision about which day is right for them, and you’ll hear from your leaders soon. As before, many employees will have the option of working remotely two days a week. Depending on your role, you will also have the option to work remotely for up to four weeks a year,” Cook’s memo to the employee read.

Craig Federighi, senior vice president of the tech giant also categorically mentioned in the memo that the employees will be required to work from the office on Tuesday and Thursdays.

“As you read in Tim’s note, we are modifying the pilot such that our three days in the office include two days with all of us working together in the office on Tuesday and Thursday (our company-wide days), and one additional in-office day chosen by your team, prioritizing collaboration with your immediate co-workers. Over the coming week, please share your input on your team’s third in-office day with your manager. This will help them determine what day works best for the overall team,” India Today quoted Federighi as saying.

This is not the first time Apple has asked its employees to return to office. Earlier in May Apple ha announced that corporate employees would be returning to the office, and need to be there two days a week at a minimum by May 2. Starting May 23, the company will shift to a hybrid model with mandatory office days on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, the tech giant had said. However, it had to roll back its decision after nearly 76% of workers opposed the company’s return to office policy.

For the unversed, Apple employees wrote an open letter to the company’s executive team, stating, “Three fixed days in the office and the two days work from home ‘broken apart by an office day, is almost no flexibility at all”. The employees asserted that forcing them to work from the office is a ‘huge waste of time as well as both mental and physical resources’, does not recognise flexible work, and will create a younger, whiter, more male-dominated, more neuro-normative, more able-bodied’ workforce.”

The employees asserted that the hybrid working pilot “is only driven by fear. Fear of the future of work, fear of worker autonomy, fear of losing control”. The letter also stated that Apple’s siloed office structure makes it difficult to bump into colleagues, adding that remote tools like Slack are better for collaboration. Further, Apple’s open-plan offices limit the concentration “required for creativity and… deep thought”, they said.