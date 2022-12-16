WFH Returns? Amid Layoffs, This Company Allows Employees to Work From Anywhere. Deets Here

Work From Home Latest News Today: Citigroup Inc---American multinational investment bank has allowed most of its staff to work from anywhere for the final two weeks of the year. The bank had given its staff a similar option in August.

Speaking to Bloomberg, a spokeswoman for New York-based Citigroup confirmed the move which applies to those in hybrid roles, or those who already work remotely a couple of days a week. However, the employees have been asked to stay in their country of employment to take advantage of the perk.

Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup asserted that most of the employees are expected to be in the office thrice a week. “Our junior bankers, they don’t have to be in the office late at night if they’re working on a deal. Once they’ve done the work collaborating together, they can do that at home. We know if they’re doing a good job or not”, Bloomberg quoted Fraser as saying.

She added that most traders tend to work from the office five days a week, though they have the necessary technology to work from home if they need to attend a child’s school play or run home at lunchtime to see their family. “They’ll be coming in if they need training. If they’re a poor performer, and they need some coaching from their manager, they can do that and then go back to working from home again”, she added.