Work From Home Latest News Today: In a bid to provide flexibility to its employees, Zerodha, one of India's largest brokerages has decided to work on a hybrid model. Nithin Kamath, the firm's CEO and co-founder said that out of 1100 employees, approximately 950 people will work from home permanently.

"We have a taken a call that we would do permanent work from home and people are enjoying living in their small towns. Belagavi has amazing talent and we have a large team working there. Folks are enjoying Belagavi as a city, are having maids and independent houses which they could never think of affording in Bengaluru," Kamath said while talking to Money Control.

Since the onset of pandemic, several offices had to shut and consequently, the company had moved its operations online. For the convenience of emloyees, the company had also set up satellite offices in smaller towns in Karnataka. "85-90% of our team is working from home and we will continue to do so. We have also set up an office in Belagavi (city in Karnataka)", Money Control added Kamath as saying.

On the other hand, major IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and others have been encouraging their employees to resume the office. While TCS remained committed to its 25X25 model, Infosys, Cognizant and HCL Tech are planning to shift to the hybrid model. If reports are to be believed, the firms are planning employees’ phased return to the office.