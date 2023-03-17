Home

Work From Home Ends: These Companies Ask Employees to Come Back To Office In 2023

Work From Home Latest News: Apart from Meta, other companies such as Amazon, Starbucks, and Walt Disney have also called their employees to join the office.

Work from home: Amazon has reportedly asked its employees to return to offices three days a week starting from May 1.

Work from Home Latest News Today: With the end of COVID pandemic, several companies have ended work-from-home facilities and have asked their employees to return to the office. Recently, Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said he is encouraging his employees to find more opportunities to work with colleagues in person.

Apart from Meta, other companies such as Amazon, Starbucks, and Walt Disney have also called their employees to join the office. Check list here:

Amazon: The company has reportedly asked its employees to return to offices three days a week starting from May 1. The development comes as CEO Andy Jassy said in October that managers would be able to decide how often, if at all, their staff should come in.

General Motors: The carmaker has asked its employees to return to office from January 30. And the staff have been asked to report to offices three days a week. However, this announcement has caused an uproar among corporate employees at the General Motors.

Meta: CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently made the announcement to lay off another 10,000 workers after the company’s first large-scale layoff of 11,000 employees. Even though Meta was one of the first tech companies to ask its employees to work from home, Zuckerberg is now encouraging them to “find more opportunities to work with your colleagues in person.”

News Corp: The publisher of the Wall Street Journal has recently issued an office memo to its employees and encouraged them to return to the office for the “subtleties of body language and the nuances of knowing glances,” for which working from home does not allow.

Snap Inc: CEO Evan Spiegel had asked his employees to report to the office four days a week in February, a policy which he calls “default together.” The announcement came after the developer of Snapchat and other social media platforms laid off 20% of its workforce in August.

Starbucks: Interim CEO Howard Schultz had asked his employees to return to offices three days a week in January. In a statement, Schultz said corporate staff “made a promise” last year to be in the office one to two days a week, but that badging data has shown that many have fallen short.

