Work From Home Latest News Today: With the outbreak of coronavirus 2 years back, millions of working professionals across the globe entered a new era of remote work, which resulted in a significant shift in the working culture of a huge proportion of the international workforce. In this scenario, a survey conducted by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CiPD), an industry body for HR workers and management professionals, claimed that around 55% of bosses believe that employees who work from home should be monitored to check their productivity.

The survey was published after the CiPD interacted with more than 2,000 bosses who said they believe data should be collected on remote workers, including the amount of time spent on laptops each day and email-sending behaviors, to identify those at risk of burnout.

In a statement, the CiPD said only three in ten (28%) leaders say their organisations are using software to monitor the productivity of home workers.

In the survey, Hayfa Mohdzaini, senior research adviser at the CiPD, said the transition to hybrid and remote working has fuelled the debate on employee monitoring practises and what is acceptable.

Talking about work from home, Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder at HR software company HiBob, said it is understandable for businesses to know what their staff spends time on or how long anything takes them to do, but collecting more information than is needed to fulfil any audit purpose could undermine trust and impact the relationship between staff and employers, irrevocably damaging employee engagement-the cornerstone of any HR strategy.