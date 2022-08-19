Work From Home Latest News Today: At a time when several companies have started calling their employees back to offices, many firms across IT sectors have asked their staff to continue working from home, owing to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases. For the unversed, states across the country especially, Delhi and Maharashtra have been witnessing an alarming rise in coronavirus deaths, and cases, after which the central government has asked them to avoid large gatherings. In the last 24 hours, India saw a single-day rise of 15,754 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,43,14,618, with the active cases increasing to 1,01,830. The death toll climbed to 5,27,253 with 47 fatalities which include eight deaths reconciled by Kerala.Also Read - No More Work From Home: This Tech Giant Calls Employees Back to Office From September. Detailed Plan Here

List of Companies Allowing Employees to Continue Work From Home

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, IT firms like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL Technologies, have announced their plan to continue with the hybrid model.

Paytm: Paytm, India's leading financial services company, has allowed most of its employees to work from home. The company's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma had also announced work-from-home openings in several departments— tech, business and product.Taking to Twitter, Sharma informed about the perks that the company will be offering. He also asked people to apply for the openings and said that the company will allow employees in tech, business and product roles to work from home or anywhere they want.

“We at Paytm allow you to work from home/anywhere for product, tech and business roles,” the Paytm founder tweeted. He also posted an animated clip drawing a parallel between people working from home and office.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) earlier said would follow a hybrid model of work in the long term. In a letter to employees, the IT giant announced to follow 3Es- Enable, Embrace and Empower— for a hybrid working model. TCS has also established occasional operating zones (OOZ) and hot desks, which enable employees to plug in their system in any office across the country and quickly connect to the global workforce.

Besides, the company would follow 25/25 model which aims to bring people back to the office and gradually transition into the hybrid work model. Under the model, by 2025, no more than 25 per cent of the company’s employees will need to work from the office at any given point, and an employee will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office.

Infosys: Nilanjan Roy, CFO, Infosys said that “This will be a phased approach and we are reviewing it every quarter. Currently, 95 per cent of the workforce is at home, while only 5 per cent senior executives are coming to offices”.

Swiggy: On-demand delivery platform Swiggy recently announced a permanent work-from-anywhere for majority of its employees.The decision was arrived at based on team needs and feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years, the company said in a statement.Under the new policy, the corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely and converge once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding. Employees in partner-facing roles are however required to work from the office for a few days a week from their base locations.