Work From Home Latest News Today: In a bid to provide flexibility and attract top talent, the commerce and industry ministry has inserted a new rule 43 A (Work from home or WFH), allowing 50 per cent of employees in the special economic zone (SEZ) to work in hybrid mode. For the unversed, several large- to medium-sizes companies, including tech giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys have their companies in SEZ.Also Read - Pune Rains: Section 144 Imposed In Tourist Spots, Private Offices Asked to Work From Home

Who Will Be Allowed to Work From Home?

As per the new rule book, employees of IT and ITeS SEZ units, those who are temporarily incapacitated, those who are travelling and those who are working offsite will be allowed to work from home.

A notification issued by the commerce and industry ministry stated,”A unit operating in the SEZ may permit its employees, including contractual staff, to work from home or from any place outside the SEZ. This proposal for working from home will cover a maximum of 50 per cent of the total employees, including contractual employees, of the unit.”

How Long Employees Can Work From Home?

If reports are to be believed, employees can work from home 1 year and may be more than that at a time. However, SEZ unites will be asked to maintain proper attendance records for the regulator.

“The rules do not seem to cover a situation where all employees may be required to work from home, owing to a Covid outbreak, at least the proposed SEZ law should factor this,” Times of India quoted a consultant at an IT company as saying.