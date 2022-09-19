Work From Home Ends at TCS: IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reportedly struggling to recall its employees back to offices as it is planning to end the work-from-home arrangement which was introduced during COVID-19 pandemic. At present, 20 per cent of TCS (over 6 lakh employees) are now working out of their designated office as the company is returning to the pre-pandemic level. Speaking to The Economic Times, people aware of the matter said that the company is luring employees with nostalgic pictures on its social media handles.Also Read - Work From Home Scheme Launched For Women In Rajasthan: State Plans to Employ 20,000 Women In Six Months

MILLENNIALS NOT WILLING TO RETURN TO OFFICE

70% of the TCS workforce comprises millennials. Reports said that they are questioning the logic of postponing the hybrid work plan to 2025 as they had returned to their hometowns to save on travel and residential costs amid the pandemic

The company, on the other hand, argued that remote work cannot be a sole arrangement. "Customers have begun visiting our offices and labs and while we see the views of the youngsters about having flexibility, customers' requirements, choices, compliance risks and regulations also have to be considered," Times Now Quoted N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer, TCS as saying.

25/25 MODEL DEFERRED TILL 2025

During the pandemic time only, the TCS had announced its 25/25 model. In this plan, the company stated that by 2025, only 25 percent of its employees will need to work out of facilities at any point of time. And the employees will not need to spend more than 25 percent of their time at work. Within the project teams, only 25 per cent of employees can be co-located.

However, the company now seems to be willing that employees return to the office before it transitions to the new model in a phased manner, reported Times Now.