New Delhi: As the world is slowly returning to normalcy, it seems world's richest man Elon Musk is done with working from home. Reports claimed that Musk, who has recently put his USD 44-billion deal for Twitter Inc on hold, has sent a mail to his Tesla employees asking them to get back to the workplace.

Since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, companies and employees have shifted to hybrid or work from home mode, however, as the situation started improving, several companies have now decided to call their employees back to the office.

In an elaborated mail to all its employees, the Tesla chief has asked his employees that remote work is no longer acceptable. "Those who are interested in working from home must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week or leave the company. This is less than we ask of factory workers", the 50-year-old said in the email with subject line 'remote work is no longer acceptable'.

However, for exceptional contributors, Musk asserted that the company will review and approve those exceptions directly.

“The office must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state,” Musk said in a mail shoot on Tuesday.