‘Return to Office— 3 Days a Week’: TCS Tweaks Appraisal System For Employees, Sends Stern Message to Team Leads

Tata Consultancy Services Ends Work From Home: The tech giant has sent an email to managers and team leads in the company which read, "Goal - Return to office; Target - Average 3 days a week from the nearest TCS office."

TCS' ’25/25′ model is an important design element, and will take a couple of years to mature.

Tata Consultancy Services Ends Work From Home: In a bid to call its employees back to the office, India’s largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has changed its appraisal system. The tech giant has sent an email to managers and team leads in the company which read, “Goal – Return to office; Target – Average 3 days a week from the nearest TCS office. I request all the appraisers to assign the below RTO (Return To Office) goal immediately to all your team members.”

Earlier this month, TCS had ruled out a scenario where employees could work 100% remotely.

Speaking to a leading business portal, N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer at TCS asserted, “There is a greater realisation that by coming to offices, more things get done, especially for people who have joined us in the last two years. When they come and see the offices, they see a different perspective of TCS, they see a different perspective of their own position vis-a-vis their peers.”

Last year, TCS issued a new advisory for employees seeking to continue work from home on medical grounds.

The IT firm had tightened rules and asked its staff to get themselves checked and submit the medical certificates validated by a company-empanelled medical team if they want to work from home.