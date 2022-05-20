Work From Home Latest News Today: Despite coronavirus cases witnessing a downward trend once again across the country, India Inc. is reportedly mulling continuing with hybrid mode of working for employees. Some companies are even hiring employees promising permanent working from home roles, a survey conducted by CIEL HR (exclusively for ET) showed, adding that over 50 per cent of companies are allowing employees to choose the remote working option. Furthermore, the survey suggested that nearly 10% of new recruits are likely to get permanent remote roles.Also Read - Japanese Man Mistakenly Receives Entire Town's Covid Relief Funds, Spends It All on Online Gambling!

Maruti Suzuki, Mondelez Recruiting For Permanent WFH Roles

Speaking to the Economic Times, executives at several companies asserted that hybrid mode of work, which was embraced in 2020, is going to continue in the long run.

If reports are to be believed, a few firms like Mondelez (American multinational confectionery), Maruti Suzuki and Tata Steel confirmed they are recruiting for permanent work-from-home (WFH) roles.

Zerodha to Continue WFH Permanently

A few days back, in a bid to provide flexibility to its employees, Zerodha, one of India’s largest brokerages has decided to continue hybrid model. Nithin Kamath, the firm’s CEO and co-founder said that out of 1100 employees, approximately 950 people will work from home permanently.

“We have a taken a call that we would do permanent work from home and people are enjoying living in their small towns. Belagavi has amazing talent and we have a large team working there. Folks are enjoying Belagavi as a city, are having maids and independent houses which they could never think of affording in Bengaluru,” Kamath said while talking to Money Control.

What About Salaries of Those Being Hired For Remote Locations

Speaking to ET, Aditya Mishra, chief executive of CIEL HR Services said that those being hired for remote roles on a permanent basis are getting 15% lower salaries. However there is no change in salaries of existing workforce working in hybrid mode.

Apple Delays Plan to Have Workers in Office Thrice A Week

Meanwhile, citing surge in COVID-19 cases, tech giant Apple postponed its plan to call employees back to the office thrice a week. As per the reports of Bloomberg, the company informed employees that it is delaying the new policy, which was slated to come into effect on May 23.