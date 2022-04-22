New Delhi: Since coronavirus cases are rising again across the country, several companies may backtrack on their previously announced ‘work from home’ plan. Though nothing has been confirmed as yet, firms are reportedly keeping a close watch and waiting for government directives in the wake of a sudden uptick in COVID cases. Reports claimed that staff of many companies is being asked to continue working from home for the next few weeks owing to the surge in infection rate. The Economic Times reported that Airtel, India’s largest telecom service provider is monitoring the situation and continues to have in place stringent Covid-19 safety protocols across all its facilities.Also Read - No More Work From Home? Infosys Plans to Call Employees Back to Office Soon. Read IT Major's Phase-wise Plan Here

Mandatory Work From Home Likely For a Few Weeks for Zomato Employees

On April 19, Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal sent an email to his employees stating that there might be compulsory work from home for a few weeks again, depending on the situation of the next few days. “Please prepare your home workstations for this event”, Zomato’s mail to its employees read.

Nestle to Continue With Hybrid Mode

Similarly, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestle is also planning to continue with the hybrid model of work. The company has asked its employees to come to the office only if the situation is unavoidable.

TCS Committed to 25×25 Model

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on the other hand, remains committed to adopting the ’25X25′ model and introducing hot desks. The 25X25 model aims to bring people back to the office and gradually transition into the hybrid work model. Under the model, by 2025, no more than 25 per cent of the company’s employees will need to work from the office at any given point, and an employee will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office. HCL to Continue to Function in Hybrid Model HCL reportedly said that it will continue to operate in hybrid mode as employees’ safety and well-being are the company’s top priorities. “One of our top priorities is the safety and well-being of our employees and their families. We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. Currently, we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model”, a portal quoted the IT major as saying.

Employees Ready to Quit Job if WFH Ends, Shows Survey

A survey conducted by recruitment and staffing firm CIEL HR Services showed that employees are even ready to quit the job if the option of working from home ends. Of the 10 respondents, at least 6 were ready to resign instead of returning to the office. The survey findings, shared with the Economic Times further sowed that the same number of respondents (from IT, outsourcing, tech startups, consulting, BFSI, and business-enabling functions across all sectors) are ready to turn down the offer of a higher-paid job that requires them to come to the office.

COVID-19 On Rise in India Again!

With 2,451 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,52,425, while the active cases increased to 14,241.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,116 with 54 fresh fatalities. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 808 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.55 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.47 per cent, the health ministry data showed.