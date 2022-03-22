New Delhi: Since the onset of the pandemic, offices have made their employees comfortable by allowing them to work from home, and there seems to be no turning back. However, in the wake of a significant decline in the number of Covid cases, government and private offices across the country have announced to end work from home. While a section of employees was missing sipping coffees with their colleagues, a number of office goers have embraced remote work as the new normal. Now, if they are asked to choose between working from home or higher salaries, they seem to be inclining towards the former.Also Read - 6 Health Tips For People Working in Hybrid Work Environment Post Covid-19

A survey conducted by recruitment and staffing firm CIEL HR Services showed that employees are even ready to quit the job if that option is taken out. Of the 10 respondents, at least 6 were ready to resign instead of returning to the office.

The survey findings, shared with the Economic Times further sowed that the same number of respondents (from IT, outsourcing, tech startups, consulting, BFSI and business-enabling functions across all sectors) are ready to turn down the offer of a higher-paid job which requires them to come to the office.

TCS, Wipro, Infosys Call Employees Back to Offices

TCS: TCS has introduced a remote working policy wherein an employee will be asked to work from a base location even when they have chosen for work from home. In an email sent to its staff, the company said it wants its staff to work from home in their “depute” locations even as it expects remote working to continue. It can be noted that after the emergence of the pandemic, the company had first spelled out its 25-by-25 strategy, which said that at any given point of time a fourth of its staff will be working from the offices by 2025.

WIPRO: IT major Wipro had asked its fully vaccinated managers and senior employees to return to the office by March 3. However, they will be asked to continue working in hybrid mode, which means they will be called twice a week (Mondays and Thursdays) for now.

INFOSYS: Motivating staff to attend office in person for once or twice a week, IT major Infosys has reportedly said that the return to office will be calibrated. Richard Lobo, Executive Vice President, Head HR, Infosys said that the company expects a hybrid model in which approximately 40-50 per cent of employees are likely to work from office post subsequent phases of return to the office.