Work From Home Latest News Today: Despite millennials' unwillingness to return to the office, IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has sent an email to its employees asserting it is mandatory for all to work from office at least thrice a week. The firm said that a roster will be created by the managers and it will be mandatory for the team to adhere to it.

"Needless to mention, any non-compliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied," the mail read.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IT giant had asked its staff to work remotely and return to their home locations. However, with a reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases, it asked its senior employees to return to office. Times Now reported that the company has asked its larger teams "to start working from the office as well."

Recently, it was also reported that the company was luring employees with nostalgic pictures on its social media handles. However, the company's decision is not going down well with the millenials. They reportedly are questioning the logic of postponing the hybrid work plan to 2025 as they had returned to their hometowns to save on travel and residential costs amid the pandemic

What is TCS 25*25 Model?

During the pandemic time only, the TCS had announced its 25/25 model. In this plan, the company stated that by 2025, only 25 percent of its employees will need to work out of facilities at any point of time. And the employees will not need to spend more than 25 percent of their time at work. Within the project teams, only 25 per cent of employees can be co-located.

However, the company now seems to be willing that employees return to the office before it transitions to the new model in a phased manner, reported Times Now.