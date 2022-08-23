Apple Return to Office Latest News Today: Hitting back at Apple over its return-to-office orders, the tech giant employees have launched a petition saying the firm risked stifling diversity and staff wellbeing by restricting their ability to work remotely. Earlier last week, the Verge reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook had sent an email to its employees about the new hybrid work-from-office policy. The mail asked Apple staff to be in the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the additional third day will depend on the individual teams. Moreover, it stated that the employees will have the option to work remotely twice a week.Also Read - Apple, Google, Netflix, Amazon India Executives to Depose Before Parliamentary Panel on Tuesday

What Does The Employees Petition Say?

Greater flexibility would promote diversity within the company.

The plan is looser than previous proposals that would have forced staff to return every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, with Cook saying it would “enhance” the company’s ability to work flexibly, “while preserving the in-person collaboration that is so essential to our culture.”

“We believe that Apple should encourage, not prohibit, flexible work to build a more diverse and successful company where we can feel comfortable to ‘think different’ together”.

The petition added that the mandate failed to acknowledge that staff was “happier and more productive” with less traditional working arrangements.

“Are you an office-based Apple employee? Are you less than thrilled with the RTO (return to office) mandate? Sign the petition, let’s stand together,” the group said in a tweet linked to the petition on Monday.

Apple Together reportedly intends to collect signatures this week before verifying them and sending them to the iPhone makers' executives. While other tech companies such as Twitter and Facebook introduced policies at the start of the pandemic that allowed staff to work from home permanently, Apple has maintained its stance that it expected employees to return to in-person work long term.

Earlier in May, owing to the spike in the of Covid-19 cases in San Francisco area, Apple had delayed its plan that require workers to come back to the office three days a week from two. The company informed all its employees that it had postponed the return to office plan which was slated to go into effect from May 23.

(With agency inputs)