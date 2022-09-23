Work From Home Latest News Today: Tata Consultancy Services has sent a stern email to its employees asking them to work from offices at least thrice a week. The company also asked its techies to follow the roster set by their individual managers.Also Read - 'Companies Must Clarify Policies on Employment, Moonlighting', Say Experts as Work From Home Nears End in IT Sector

Read TCS’ Email To Employees

Greetings!

As you are aware, we have started work from office and our senior leaders have been working from TCS offices for a while now as things have become normal. It is now time that our larger teams should start working from the office as well. This will also be an opportunity to welcome a significant number of our new colleagues, who have joined us over the last two years most of whom have not yet been to a TCS office.

As part of our ‘Return to Office’ initiative, all TCSers are expected to work from office at least 3 days a week. Your respective managers will now roster you to work from TCS office and you shall receive notifications regarding the same. In case you need any support, please reach out to your HR Business Partner.

Kindly note that adherence to rostering is mandatory and your attendance will be tracked. Needless to mention, any non-compliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied.

I am sure each one of you will comply to the requirement of ‘Return to Office’ and will help in making the workplace vibrant again.

Looking forward to see you in office!

Regards

The mail, however, did not give a particular deadline, but speculations are rife that the tech giant may ask its employees to return to office by November 15, 2022.