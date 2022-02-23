Work From Home Ends: As the coronavirus cases have gone down, the work from home facility for a number of firms has ended, while some other companies are planning to call their employees back to office in a staggered manner. In the meantime, some of the top tech firms have initiated the process to bring their employees back to offices.Also Read - With COVID Guidelines in Place, Delhi Zoo to Reopen For Public From March 1 | Details Here

According to reports, four prominent IT firms such as Wipro, Cognizant, TCS and Infosys are heading to the Work From Office model that existed before the COVID pandemic.

Though some of these companies had made the plans to call employees back to the office last September, the rising cases of Omicron and localised lockdowns had put a halt to their decision. However, these firms are now planning to call their workers to the office with the steady decline in COVID cases.

As per reports, Wipro has asked all managerial level employees, who have got both doses of vaccination, to return to offices by March 3.

Cognizant also is planning to reopen the office. However, this will not be mandatory for the employees though. The firm is planning to ask the employees to return to office on a voluntary basis from April. The Economic Times reported that Cognizant is planning to reopen offices in a phased manner.

TCS said it will also allow its employees to work in hybrid model, which means that they can continue work from home and be in the office premises occasionally.

In a similar manner, Infosys also is planning to adopt the hybrid model for its employees in the next couple of months.

Apart from this, some other non-IT firms which have planned to reopen offices for the employees include Tata-owned Voltas, ICICI Bank, Parle Products, Sun Pharmaceutical, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, Dabur, Haier, Panasonic, Biocon, Dixon Technologies and Motilal Oswal Financial Services, according to a report by Times Now.

While LG India, German wholesaler Metro Cash and Carry India and Godrej & Boyce are planning to review the office attendance, the firms such as Sun Pharma, Dabur, Parle, and Panasonic have already called back their workforces.

However, the firms such as Flipkart, Tata Steel, PepsiCo, Axis Bank, RPG Group, Vedanta, and Puma said they will continue with flexible options.