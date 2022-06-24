Work From Home Latest News: At a time when several companies have started calling their employees to offices, ending work from home, two Dutch lawmakers are planning to propose a legislation to establish WFH as a legal right. If passed, Netherlands will become one of the first countries to grant remote working flexibility by law.Also Read - As Work From Home Ends, Most Employees Prefer Hybrid Work, 25% Opt For Remote Working: Report

After the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, several companies started working from home (WFH). However, since the situation has started improving across the globe, firms have announced to resume offices. Also Read - With Situation Getting Back to Normal, Will Companies End Work From Home Permanently? This Survey Might Surprise You

Reports in Bloomberg claimed that Steven Van Weyenberg, a member of the Pro-European D-66 Party, and Senna Maatoug, a lawmaker for the Green Party would introduce the legislation. They will submit the proposal to parliament before the house enters summer recess on July 3rd 2022, reported Bloomberg. Also Read - Work From Home: Microsoft, Accenture And Other IT Firms' Big Decision Amid Rising COVID Cases. Deets Here

“We have the green light for this new law thanks to the support we received from both employees and employers’ unions. We are very hopeful it will pass before the summer”, Weyenberg told Bloomberg.