Earlier this month, Elon Musk asked his employees to return to the office immediately and work from a Tesla office or put their resignation. In the email that went viral on social media, Elon Musk said work from home was no longer acceptable at Tesla. The move from the company comes at a time when Covid cases have gone down significantly in the US and offices are opening up around the world.
“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers… If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned,” Elon Musk had said in the leaked email.