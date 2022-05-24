New Delhi: With the coronavirus situation improving gradually across the country, private and corporate companies are encouraging employees to return to their offices. However, some firms are reportedly mulling continuing with the hybrid mode of working for employees.Also Read - India Detects Another Omicron Sub-variant BA.5, NRI on Gujarat Visit Tests Positive For Virus

A recent survey by CIEL HR showed that some companies are even recruiting people assuring permanent work from home roles. Besides, more than 50 per cent of firms are permitting employees to choose the remote working option. Top IT firms like Tata Consultancy Services(TCS), Infosys and HCL have decided to continue with the work from the home model in future too. Also Read - Indian Railways Ticket Booking Rule Changed! Senior Citizens Will No Longer Get Concession | Details Here

Work From Home to Continue For TCS Employees

“Asking employees to work from home was seen as a short-term measure to cope with (the coronavirus pandemic). There are growing signs that current practices may have to be adopted on a long-term basis, as some companies realise they can operate more efficiently if they allow working remotely for their people”, read the TCS website. Also Read - Is India Heading Towards 4th Wave With Detection of BA.4, BA.5? Here's What Maharashtra Health Minister Predicts

95% TCS Employees Working From Home

If reports are to be believed, more than 95 per cent of TCS employees are still working from home, despite decline in COVID-19 cases. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD of the company had said,”By the middle of FY23, the company will have 20 percent working from offices and 80 percent from home.”

TCS 25-25 Model

TCS’ 25-25 model aims to bring people back to office and gradually transition into the hybrid work model. Under the model, by 2025, no more than 25 per cent of the company’s employees will need to work from the office at any given point, and an employee will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office.

The 25:25 concept means that by 2025 only a quarter of the TCS workforce will be in an office at any given time, and each employee will spend no more than 25% of their time in an office throughout the year.