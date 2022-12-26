Are Companies Reconsidering Work From Home Amid Covid-19 Fourth Wave Scare? Read Here

Work From Home Latest Update: Companies especially in the tourism, hospitality, transport and real estate sectors are mulling work-from-home options in case the fourth wave hits India. “

Meesho scraps its work from anywhere policy (Representative image)

Work From Home Latest Update: In the wake of rising COVID cases, India Inc is reportedly taking a cautious approach to its hiring plans. Reports in leading Business portals claimed that companies especially in the tourism, hospitality, transport and real estate sectors are mulling work-from-home options in case the fourth wave hits India. “Hospitality, automobile, commercial and office real estate, Travel, transportation and mobility will be on high alert,” Live Mint quoted Anshuman Das, chief executive officer and co-founder of Careernet as saying.

Will 4th COVID Wave Hit India?

However, experts have refuted such speculations and said no new wave will hit India anytime soon as most of the citizens are fully vaccinated.

On the other hand, experts are predicting difficult months ahead for China. In response to the new COVID wave, China has implemented ‘zero-COVID’ approach, which aims to isolate all infected people.

RT-PCR Mandatory For Travellers Arrving From 5 Countries

Meanwhile, the government has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for international passengers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. Any passenger from these countries found symptomatic or testing positive for coronavirus would be quarantined, GHealth Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Moreover, the Union health ministry has asked the civil aviation ministry to ensure random post-arrival Covid testing at airports of 2 per cent of the passengers arriving in India in each international flight from Saturday to minimise the risk of ingress of any new variant of the coronavirus in the country.