Work From Home Latest News Today: With the increase in coronavirus cases, most of the companies had switched over to work from home mode. However, as the COVID cases have now significantly declined and most of the economic activities have opened, major companies are now calling their employees back to office. But as the 'new normal' has it, the employees of major IT firms may not have to go to offices for all five days, with many organizations including TCS, Wipro, Infosys and HCL Technologies, planning to implement the hybrid work model.

What is hybrid work model? In the hybrid work model, the employees will have to come to the office for a certain number of days, with the remaining part of the workweek, they will work from home.

One major IT firm that has planned to continue the hybrid work model is Tata Consultancy Services or TCS.

In a statement to News18.com earlier, TCS had said that as the COVID situation is improving across the globe and now that the majority of the associates and their families are vaccinated, the company is transitioning into a hybrid mode of working, with associates choosing to spend time at both, office premises and working remotely. The company had earlier said that it will be getting its employees back to offices in the coming months.

TCS on its website has said that given the amount of flexibility and autonomy with the new normal, the firm is surely not going back in time.

“Work from Anywhere, Hybrid Teams and Asynchronous mode of collaboration are going to be some of the key traits of digital organizations. TCS boldly announced its own secure borderless workspaces (SBWSTM) vision – that by 2025, only 25 per cent of the workforce will work out of TCS facilities at any given time,’ the IT giant was quoted as saying by News 18.

Media reports suggested that the TCS work from home will continue even as the firm is expecting its employees to return to their designated locations in order to adapt to the hybrid working model.

According to TCS’ 25/25 model, the company wants only one fourth of its workforce to report to their offices at any given time.

On its website, the IT firm has also said that it believes that the future shift is going to be a hybrid model with flexibility of work from anywhere. The company went on to add that the evolution of workplace and working style is not just a short-term change but a revolution to the new world.