Beware! This Call Center Offering Work From Home Opportunities at Higher Salaries, Flexible Timings is Fake

Faridabad/Haryana: Scammers always look for new ways to target people. Of late they are making fools of people in the name of working from home. If reports are to be believed, 1700 people from across the country have been duped under the pretext of offering lucrative work-from-home jobs. So, if you are getting a call that promises work-from-home opportunities at higher salaries and flexible timings, then beware as that could be a fake call.

Last week, the Faridabad police had taken 2 members of an inter-state gang into custody for allegedly running a fake call centre in Delhi. They used to offer lucrative ‘work from home’ jobs to these people.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sube Singh, a Faridabad police spokesperson asserted that the accused used to post advertisements on social media claiming to offer ‘work from home’ opportunities at higher salaries and flexible timings.

“Job seekers would then contact them for details of the hiring. The accused would lure job seekers by promising them lucrative job offers, conduct mock interviews, and stage a recruitment process. The accused would then charge money from potential job seekers for miscellaneous charges for interviews, registration, GST, training, courier charge and insurance and later switch off their phones after taking the money,” Indian Express quoted the official as saying.

The accused have been identified as Prabhat and Om Prakash—residents of Bihar. The mastermind Prabhat had been operating a bogus call centre in Rohini area and had duped 1,784 people across the country.

The matter came to light when a Faridabad resident filed a police complaint alleging that she was duped of Rs 1.27 lakh using a similar modus operandi. “The gang has confessed to targeting victims in several states. In Uttar Pradesh, they have been involved in 563 such incidents, followed by 212 in Rajasthan, 141 in Telangana, 138 in Delhi, 101 in Maharashtra and Gujarat and 59 in Haryana among others,” Singh told The Indian Express.