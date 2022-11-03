Work From Home Latest Update: As work from home has ended for several companies and offices have reopened, many employees still prefer a hybrid work model, claims a report by talent management platform Avsar. The report also found that India’s hiring outlook remained positive in 2022 and added that the recruitment drive in the past two quarters witnessed a significant spike and there have been 8 million jobs were created across various sectors during the fiscal year 2022.Also Read - Work From Home: 55% Of Bosses Want Employees to Be Monitored To Check Productivity

According to the survey, out of the 10,000 employees, over 97% wanted either working from home or a hybrid model with at least 2 days of remote working. But only 3% of the respondents wish to work from the office.

The report by Avsar further claimed that the highest growth was witnessed across sectors such as tech, pharma and BFSI.

As per the report, Pune leads the job generation market this year with a 78.11% employment rate followed by Lucknow and Trivandrum at 74.32% and 64.48% respectively. Moreover, the recruitment in Tier 1 cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai is likely to increase in the last quarter of 2022.

Avsar in the report also stated that the sales and business development has been the highest job creator with 26.9% and IT/ITES created 20.6% employment followed by the marketing sector with 9.9%.

However, the report hinted that a mild recession is expected to hit India in 2023 which will impact the country’s white-collar workforce.