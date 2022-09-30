Work From Home Latest News Today: At a time when companies have started calling their employees back to offices, Amazon is reportedly requesting its customer service employees at some US call centers to work from home. People familiar with the matter said that the move would help the company in saving money on real estate. Bloomberg reported that the e-retailer is mulling to shut multiple call centers, including one that opened in 2005 in Kennewick, Washington. The firm had allowed its tech and corporate employees to indefinitely work remotely owing to the rising COVID-19 cases.Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale LIVE: Check Best Offers And Deals on Laptops

"We're offering additional members of our customer service team the increased flexibility that comes with working virtually. We're working with employees to make sure their transition is seamless while continuing to prioritize best-in-class support for customers", Amazon spokesman Brad Glasser said in an email.

Earlier this month, e-retailer's Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy had asserted that the company had no plans to call corporate staff members (who are working from home) back to offices. "We don't have a plan to require people to come back. We don't right now. But we're going to proceed adaptively as we learn", Money Control quoted Jassy as saying.

Apple Asks Employees to be in Office Thrice a Week

Earlier Apple had asked its employees to be in the office at least three days a week. “Teams participating in the pilot will come to the office three days each week, with Tuesday and Thursday as set days across the company, but now the third day you come in will be decided by your teams. Each team will work through the decision about which day is right for them, and you’ll hear from your leaders soon. As before, many employees will have the option of working remotely two days a week. Depending on your role, you will also have the option to work remotely for up to four weeks a year,” Tim Cook’s memo to the employee read.