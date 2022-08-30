Work From Home Latest News Today: As more and more firms are reopening offices, Google is now planning to stop working from home for its employees. In the latest communication, Google has requested to its staff members to come back to work at least three days a week. Google’s new norms on return-to-office mandate has given sleepless nights to many employees. At this time as more cases of COVID are being reported, the employees are expressing concern about their health and well-being at the workplace.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Two Mandals Seek Free Vaccination Drive | Deets Inside

Some of the Google employees expressed concern to CNBC saying that they have been receiving notices of infections in their email inboxes on a regular basis and the company has resumed work from the office. And they are expressing their resentment and frustration through memes in the current circumstances.

Recently, Google evaluated its work-from-office policy in April and made it mandatory for employees to be in the office for at least three days each week. On the other side, the employees resisted the new rules because they have been productively working from home.

Even as Google has offered the option of permanent work from home, however, it’s unknown how many requests for the same have been approved.

As compared to other companies, Google has reported most COVID cases in its workplace, as per the public health dashboard for Los Angeles. As per Deadline.com, Google offices experienced 145 infections at its Silicon Beach office in Venice, California, and 135 cases at its expansive Playa Vista site.

In the meantime, the unvaccinated employees are urging the company to allow them to visit the Google facilities since the office is already witnessing a rise in COVID cases anyway.