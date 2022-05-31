Work From Home Latest News Today: With the COVID-19 situation stabilising across the country, several companies have asked their employees to get back to the office. While some employees are reluctant to do so, a number of workers at major IT firms Infosys, HCL, Wipro are reportedly voluntarily returning to the office. Well, this has been observed at a time when more than 90 per cent of employees at TCS, Infosys and others continue to work in hybrid mode.Also Read - Employees Back to Office, But More Than 70% of TCS Techies Likely to Work From Home Till The End of 2022. Deets Here

Richard Lobo, executive vice president, head HR, Infosys confirmed that nearly 94 per cent of their employees are still working from home. Speaking to the Economic Times, Lobo asserted that the number of employees working from the office (one or 2 days a week) are steadily increasing. Also Read - Gurgaon Asks Private, Corporate Offices to Work From Home Amid Heavy Rains. Deets Inside

Furthemore, he added that the company is keeping its approach flexible at this stage. “Will continue this (approach) probably till the end of July and then, based on the pandemic situation, look to increase our in-person numbers”, ET added Lobo, executive vice president, head HR, Infosys as saying. Also Read - This Country Extends Work From Home Order As COVID Cases Continue to Rise, Strict Curbs Imposed | Key Points

HCL Employees Return to Office

Similarly, another tech giant HCL witnessed a rise in the number of workers coming to offices even as a hybrid work model continues.

Earlier, HCL had reportedly said that it will continue to operate in hybrid mode as employees’ safety and well-being are the company’s top priorities. “One of our top priorities is the safety and well-being of our employees and their families. We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. Currently, we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model”, a portal had quoted the IT major as saying.

How Infosys Plans to Get Employees Back to Office?

Infosys’ CFO Nilanjan Roy had elaborated the company’s phase-wise plan for the employees’ return to offices.

First Phase: Speaking to reporters, Roy said, “In the first phase are the people who are in the home locations, which could be in the DC (Development Centre) or join the DC near their home town. We are encouraging people to come at least twice a week.”

Second Phase: In the second phase, the employees will be asked to prepare over the next few months to see if they can come back to the centers. “This is again based on individual circumstances,” he added.