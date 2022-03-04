New Delhi: In the wake of a significant drop in coronavirus cases, several IT firms including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Cognizant, etc have announced to resume offices. After the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, several companies had started work from home (WFH) for most of their employees. However, since the situation began improving, the government has also asked its staff to attend offices on a regular basis. “In view of a decline in the number of Covid cases as well as a decline in the positivity rate, it has been decided that full office attendance shall be resumed and employees at all levels, without an exemption, shall attend office on a regular basis with effect from February 7, 2022,” the minister of state for personnel had said. But if reports are to be believed, some private companies still want their employees to continue working in a hybrid model. Here’s how major IT firms are planning to call their employees back to offices.Also Read - Is Consumption of Sugar Related to Pandemic? Here’s What The Study Says

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

TCS has introduced a remote working policy wherein an employee will be asked to work from base location even when they have chosen for work from home. In an email sent to its staff, the company said it want its satff to work from home in their "depute" locations even as it expects remote working to continue. It can be noted that after the emergence of the pandemic, the company had first spelled out its 25-by-25 strategy, which said that at any given point of time a fourth of its staff will be working from the offices by 2025. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company was quick to shift work to the new normal after the country was put under a lockdown and ensured that all the necessary work happened at the backend, including shifting of computers and establishing security protocols. He had claimed that 5 percent of its 4.88 lakh workforce was impacted by COVID-19 infections.

Wipro

If reports are to be believed, IT major Wipro had asked its fully vaccinated managers and senior employees to return to the office by March 3. However, they will be asked to continue working in hybrid mode, which means they will be called twice a week (Mondays and Thursdays) for now.

Infosys

Motivating staff to attend office in person for once or twice a week, IT major Infosys has reportedly said that the return to office will be a calibrated.

Richard Lobo, Executive Vice President, Head HR, Infosys said that company expects a hybrid model in which approximately 40-50 per cent of employees are likely to work from office post subsequent phases of return to office

Cognizant

Cognizant Technology Solutions has decided to call its employees back to the office in April 2022. In an internal email addressed to employees, Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries wrote, “Given the uncertain path of the Omicron variant and the ebb and flow of outbreaks of new COVID cases globally, we will begin to return to the office in April 2022. Until then, travel and office-based work will remain restricted.”

HCL

HCL, the third-largest software company in India is still monitoring the situation. As per the reports, it has decided to continue with its hybrid work mode for the time being.

“At HCL, one of our top priorities is safety and well-being of our employees and their families. We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. At present we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model,” Times Now quoted a company spokesperson as saying.