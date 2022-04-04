New Delhi: With the COVID-19 situation improving across the globe, major information technology companies are switching to a hybrid work model, which enables employees to work remotely and in the office. Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) has also rolled out a 25*25 model, occasional operating zones (OOZ), and a hot desk for the comfortability of its employees.Also Read - New Omicron Subtype Found In China: What Is It And Do We Need To Worry

Responding to a query on its work from home status, the IT giant reportedly said, "We will be getting our employees back to offices in the coming months. We are already starting to encourage our associates to return to their respective offices. Senior management level executives have started working from offices regularly. Our offices around the world are following all social distancing and COVID-19 protocols, implemented around the beginning of the pandemic, and are extremely safe for employees to work out of."

What is TCS’ 25/25 Model?

The 25/25 model aims to bring people back to the office and gradually transition into the hybrid work model. Under the model, by 2025, no more than 25 per cent of the company's employees will need to work from the office at any given point, and an employee will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office.

According to the company, the ’25/25′ model is an important design element and will take a couple of years to mature.

“Hybrid models of work are here to stay. In the new ‘Future Of Work’, both the physical office and remote working will play an integral part. Eventually, everybody will have to come to office for a period and at the same time, they will have the flexibility to work from home. At the end, whatever we do, it will be fully taking into consideration, employees’ safety, health, and well-being”, the company had stated.

Agile Worksheets

Making changes in infrastructure, the IT major is moderately shifting to an agile model worldwide, which allows the company’s associates to work and engage with fellow team members from any TCS office.

“Our agile workspace is intelligent, automated, and cloud-based digital infrastructure that is adaptable to accommodate evolving safety policies and regulations, resilient to the onslaught of cyberattacks, and supports work-from-anywhere operating models”, CNN-News 18 reported quoting the company’s statement.

Occasional Operating Zones (OOZ)

TCS has also established occasional operating zones (OOZ) and hot desks, which enable employees to plug in their system in any office across the country and quickly connect to the global workforce.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by recruitment and staffing firm CIEL HR Services showed that employees are even ready to quit the job if the option of working from home ends. Of the 10 respondents, at least 6 were ready to resign instead of returning to the office. The survey findings, shared with the Economic Times further sowed that the same number of respondents (from IT, outsourcing, tech startups, consulting, BFSI, and business-enabling functions across all sectors) are ready to turn down the offer of a higher-paid job that requires them to come to the office