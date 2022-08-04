Work From Home Latest News: Days after issuing notification for the new rule on work from home (WFH), the central government is expected to come up with a standard operating procedure (SoP) this week for its implementation. Sources close to the matter asserted that issues such as flexibility of WFH limit, laptop removal, ID card will be clarified in the SoP for work from home.Also Read - No Questions Asked Leave Policy: How Cos Are Minimising Attrition By Giving Employees Long Rope

As per the Commerce Ministry, Work from home (WFH) is allowed for a maximum period of one year in a special economic zone unit and can be extended to 50 per cent of total employees. The Department of Commerce has notified a new rule 43A for WFH in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006. Also Read - Infosys Hikes Salary, Revises Compensation To Retain Talented Employees Amid High Attrition

Keeping in view the demand from the industry, the notification by the ministry was issued to make a provision for a countrywide uniform WFH policy across all Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The new rule provides work from home for a certain category of employees of a unit in SEZ. Also Read - Share Market Falls For Second Consecutive Day: Sensex Slips 497 Points, Nifty Below 16485

These include employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units; employees who are temporarily incapacitated; employees who are travelling and who are working offsite, said the ministry. WFH may be extended to a maximum of 50 per cent of total employees, including contractual employees of the unit, it added.