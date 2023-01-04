Work From Home to Return For Techies? Reports Say IT Firms’ ‘Back to Office’ Plan May Change. Here’s Why

Work From Home Latest News Today: With COVID cases increasing again in some countries, IT companies in India are reportedly reconsidering their current return-to-office plans. This comes as the Union health ministry asserted that the next 40 days might be crucial for India as there may be a surge in Covid-19 cases in January.

Several IT firms in India asked employees to present in the office twice or thrice a week, the plan, however, might change for those who have mandated a five-day work from the office, Financial Express reported quoting AR Ramesh, director of Managed Services and Professional Staffing, Adecco India as saying.

“With fears of another possible Covid outbreak, although cautious, companies have already put in place mitigation plans and coping strategies to tackle any disruptions and hold up the company culture, shared purpose, and sense of community as a key consideration,” he stated.

Last year in September, Tata Consultancy Services had sent a stern email to its employees asking them to work from offices at least thrice a week. The company also asked its techies to follow the roster set by their individual managers. But in case, the 4th COVID wave hits the country, some firm might change of their existing policies.

However, employees of Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Infosys continue to have the flexibility to work from anywhere and the trend of hybrid work is expected to further go up in 2023.

“In a hybrid work environment, what matters is the outcomes instead of the output, so, performance management has become more about enablement than measurement,” Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer and head – marketing at Tech Mahindra told Financial Express.