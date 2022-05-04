New Delhi: Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, offices have made their employees comfortable by allowing them to work from home, and there seems to be no turning back. However, as the cases started to subside, tech giants including Google and Apple have announced to end work from home. A few days back, Apple announced that corporate employees would be returning to the office, and need to be there two days a week at a minimum by May 2. The new policy left employees disappointed and if reports are to be believed, nearly 76% of workers are said to be against the company’s return to office policy.Also Read - Beijing Shuts Down Dozens of Subway Stations to Stem COVID Spread

‘Forcing Us to Work From Office Is Huge Waste Of Time’

Frustrated with the company’s policy, Apple employees wrote an open letter to the company’s executive team, stating, “Three fixed days in the office and the two days work from home ‘broken apart by an office day, is almost no flexibility at all”. The employees asserted that forcing them to work from the office is a ‘huge waste of time as well as both mental and physical resources’, does not recognise flexible work, and will create a younger, whiter, more male-dominated, more neuro-normative, more able-bodied’ workforce.” Also Read - Is Serum's Covavax Vaccine Now Available For Children? This is What CEO Poonawala Says

The employees wrote that the hybrid working pilot “is only driven by fear. Fear of the future of work, fear of worker autonomy, fear of losing control”. The letter also stated that Apple’s siloed office structure makes it difficult to bump into colleagues, adding that remote tools like Slack are better for collaboration. Further, Apple’s open-plan offices limit the concentration “required for creativity and… deep thought”, they said. Also Read - Nearly Half of Delhi's COVID Positive Cases Went Unreported in April, Claims Survey

Employees Should Decide Best Arrangement For Themselves

Furthermore, they said that the hybrid model is one of the most inefficient ways to enable everyone to be in one room. On the other hand, with everyone working “remotely”, it was much easier to reach out to colleagues in other offices. “This enabled a kind of international collaboration that we didn’t see before, where especially colleagues from ‘far away’ locations could finally contribute as well as people in our major offices and no longer felt like second-class participants in meetings”.

At the same time, the employees argued that they are not asking for everyone to be forced to work from home. Rather, they want employees to decide the best arrangement for themselves. “Stop treating us like school kids who need to be told when to be where and what homework to do”, the letter read.

Starting May 23, the company will shift to a hybrid model with mandatory office days on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. CEO Tim Cook called in-person collaboration benefits “irreplaceable”, the Engadget reported.

Amazon Ends Paid Time Off For Employees With Covid

Earlier on Tuesday, e-commerce giant Amazon stopped seven days of paid time off (PTO) for frontline employees who contracted Covid-19.

Starting from Monday, Amazon will offer up to five days of “unpaid, excused leave”. Amazon initially offered 14 days of paid time off to Covid-infected workers at the start of the pandemic.

In a fresh notice, Amazon said that the workers with “confirmed” Covid-19 cases can submit a request for paid time off per its “standard sick leave policy”, regardless of vaccination status. “Amazon will also stop giving workers excused time off when waiting for their COVID-19 test results, citing the wide availability of rapid tests,” the report noted, citing the notice.