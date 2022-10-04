Work From Home Latest News: After Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro has asked its employees to get back to the offices thrice a week. The IT giant has informed its India employees that its campuses will be open for four days a week from October 10.Also Read - Amid Recession Fears, This Company Asks 100 Indian Employees to Resign; Revoke Offer Letters. Deets Here

In an email to employees, Wipro said, "Starting October 10, Wipro's offices in India will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. We will not be open on Wednesdays. This will help us enjoy the camaraderie and team spirit of connecting in person while maintaining hybrid work flexibility."

WIPRO’s RETURN TO WORK POLICY

Wipro also asserted that it has adopted a flexible and hybrid approach in its return-to-work policy.

“Our carefully deliberated back-to-office policy is meant to allow employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that our teams can access experiences as well as opportunities and build meaningful relationships at work,” Moneycontrol reported quoting the IT major.

TCS ENDS WORK FROM HOME

Earlier, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had sent an email to its employees asserting it is mandatory for all to work from office at least thrice a week. The firm said that a roster will be created by the managers and it will be mandatory for the team to adhere to it.