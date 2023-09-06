Home

Business

Work From Home Allowed For Employees in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram During G20 Summit

Work From Home Allowed For Employees in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram During G20 Summit

Keeping in mind the restrictions and security arrangements for G20 Summit 2023, the private and government offices in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have been given the flexibility to work from home.

The work from home facility has been allowed to employees due to security arrangement for G20 Summit.

New Delhi: As various restrictions have been imposed on the movement of vehicles due to upcoming G20 Summit 2023, different corporate offices in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have facilitated work-from-home arrangements for their employees during the weekend. The development comes as the national capital is all set to host G20 Summit from September 8-10.

Trending Now

Notably, the G20 summit will be attended by 29 heads of states as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

You may like to read

Offices, Banks Closed From Sept 8 to 10

To ensure a smooth experience for the G20 delegates, the Delhi government has mandated all government and private offices, banks and commercial establishments to stay closed in the city for three days from September 8 to 10.

In the wake of the restrictions and security arrangements, the private and government offices in Delhi will remain closed on September 8-10, and banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days. Various companies have announced flexible work measures during the G20 weekend.

Work From Home Allowed For Employees

“In view of the Delhi government’s traffic advisory around the G20 summit from 8th to 10th September, we understand the potential challenges our Delhi-based employees might face in their daily commute. Considering the same, we have already announced the flexibility to work from home during the period,” NIIT Limited’s HR Head Mita Brahma told PTI.

Apart from this, another Gurugram-based ecommerce platform Shiprocket’s SVP & Head of HR Saumya Khati said the company is fully aligned with the government’s efforts to ensure a smooth and efficient execution of the summit.

“In response to the government’s guidance during this event, we have taken proactive steps to provide flexible work-from-home arrangements for our employees in Delhi and for the people travelling from Delhi to our HQ (headquarter) in Gurugram,” Brahma said.

In the meantime, law firm INDUSLAW’s Founding Partner Gaurav Dani said they have asked employees to work from home, as far as the Delhi office is concerned since all of Delhi will be either a regulated or controlled zone.

He added that the Gurugram office will remain fully operational. “However, people commuting to and from Delhi have the flexibility to work from home,” he added.

Delhi Metro Services to Start Early

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, has written a letter to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director, Vikas Kumar, requesting him to start Metro services in the national capital from 4:00 am on September 8, 9 and 10 as it will help in the commute of police personnel involved in security arrangements during the G20 summit.

“In view of the traffic restrictions in the venue-affected areas, primarily NDMC and South West District areas being put in place, the police and other support staff will be greatly facilitated if the Metro Services on 08th, 09th and 10th can begin from about 0400 hrs. this will enable hassle-free travel of staff and timely reporting at the two prime venues i.e. IECC/ITPO and Rajghat,” the letter read.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES