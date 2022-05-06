New Delhi: While authorities in China’s Shanghai are urging people to shift to work from home (WFH) mode again due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, companies in India are reportedly planning to bring their employees back to offices soon, despite the spurt in coronavirus infections across various states. Several companies are reportedly encouraging their staff to resume the office physically. Recently, Google urged its employees to return to the office, for which the tech giant also offered a monthly subscription plan for electric scooters for them.Also Read - 'No Flexibility At All', Apple Employees Slam Company's 2-day Work From Home Policy. Deets Inside

Companies in Wait-And-Watch Mode

Since COVID cases are increasing in India again, several companies have adopted a wait-and-watch approach and are monitoring the situation closely. Some are also waiting for government directives in this regard to take a final decision for their employees.

While Infosys HR head opined that the future will be hybrid with a mix of employees coming to the office daily, TCS seemed committed to its 25-25 model.

For the unversed, TCS’ 25-25 model aims to bring people back to office and gradually transition into the hybrid work model. Under the model, by 2025, no more than 25 per cent of the company’s employees will need to work from the office at any given point, and an employee will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in the office.

Similarly, HCL is also inclined towards a hybrid model as the ‘IT giant prioritizes employees’ safety and well-being’. “One of our top priorities is the safety and well-being of our employees and their families. We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. Currently, we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model”, a portal quoted the IT major as saying.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestle is also planning to continue with the hybrid model of work. The company has asked its employees to come to the office only if the situation is unavoidable.

Apple Employees Slam 2-day Work From Home Policy

A few days back, Apple announced that corporate employees would be returning to the office, and need to be there two days a week at a minimum by May 2. The new policy left employees disappointed and if reports are to be believed, nearly 76% of workers are said to be against the company’s return to office policy.

The Employees penned a letter to the company’s executive and asserted that forcing them to work from the office is a ‘huge waste of time as well as both mental and physical resources’, does not recognize flexible work, and will create a younger, whiter, more male-dominated, more neuro-normative, more able-bodied’ workforce.