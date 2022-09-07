Bengaluru Rains: Bengaloreans especially office goers had a harrowing time reaching their workplaces as the city has been reeling under a deluge for the last one week. Some areas like Sarjapura, Bellandur, Varthur, Whitefield and Outer Ring Road had become inaccessible due to severe waterlogging. Thus in the wake of the grim situation, top IT companies –Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro have announced work from home for their employees.Also Read - LIVE Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4, Asia Cup 2022: AFG Eye Maiden T20 Win Against PAK

If reports are to be believed, Wipro has decided to carry on with operations and announced WFH to continue the business, TCS, on the other hand, has requested delivery teams to maintain the safety.

"All our associates at Bengaluru are safe. We are closely monitoring the situation and our delivery teams have been advised to exercise due cauiont", a spokesperson from the Tech giant said, confirming the WFH (work from home) plan.

WIPRO ANNOUNCES WORK FROM HOME Similarly, Wipro advised its employees to work from home today. “Business Continuity Plans have been invoked and there has been no disruption to business. We are closely monitoring the situation,” a Wipro spokesperson said. In an email query by PTI, Wipro further asserted that, “Business Continuity Plans have been invoked and there has been no disruption to business.”

AMAZON, SWIGGY DELIVERY EXECUTIVE HAD TOUGH TIME DUE TO FLOOD FURY

In view of the flood situation, these e-commerce companies had suspended their services for some time. An executive of a leading e-commerce company said that they had to suspend services in certain places as it was not possible for anyone to reach there. “We are waiting for some time to see things settle. Things seem to be improving now in some places,” the executive said.

Meanwhile, an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement, “Safety of our associates is our top most priority. We are evaluating the situation, and ensuring that our associates do not venture in areas with excessive water logging.” “Cases where customer deliveries have been impacted, we have informed them proactively”, the statement read.