Work From Home Latest Update: With the steady decline in coronavirus cases, most of the companies across the country have called back their employees to the office. However, some other companies are trying to adopt hybrid model, keeping the safety and security of their employees in mind. As per a report by News 18, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL are opting for the hybrid model, and Cognizant and Infosys are planning for the employees’ phased return to the office.Also Read - Akshata Murty to Pay UK Taxes on Income From Infosys After Controversy

Tata Consultancy Services: The Tata Consultancy Services had in a statement earlier said that as the COVID situation improves across the globe and now that majority of its associates and their families are vaccinated, the company is transitioning into a hybrid mode of working. “We will be getting our employees back to offices in the coming months,” the company had said. Also Read - After Serum Institute, Now Bharat Biotech Reduces Covaxin Price From Rs 1200 to Rs 225 For Private Hospitals

However, Tata Consultancy Services is encouraging its employees and associates to return to offices, and the senior-management-level executives have started working from offices regularly. Also Read - Covid-19: What Is Right Time To Unmask? Explained By Expert - Watch

The company further added that the offices around the world are following all social distancing and COVID 19 protocols, implemented around the beginning of the pandemic, and are extremely safe for employees to work out of.

HCL Technologies: IT major HCL Technologies had also earlier said that the one of the top priorities of the company is the safety and well-being of employees and their families. “We also remain deeply committed to maintaining our business normalcy, thereby ensuring uninterrupted services to our clients. Currently, we are monitoring the situation and continue to operate in a hybrid model,” the company was quoted as saying by News 18.

Infosys: In the meantime, IT major Infosys also said that it is planning a “phased return to office”, while encouraging its employees to just attend office in person for a day or two per week. Giving details, Infosys Executive Vice-President and Head (HR) Richard Lobo had said that the company expects a hybrid model in which about 40-50 per cent of employees are likely to work from office after subsequent phases of return to office.

Cognizant: In similar manner, another tech company Cognizant also said that it is planning to return to the office in a phased manner while keeping the safety and health of its employees in mind.