As a section of employees is not willing to return to the workplace, Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) is reportedly planning to reduce its office space. For the unversed, Meta's senior executives including CEO Mark Zuckerberg embraced work from home. While CEO Zuckerberg likes to work from his compound in Hawaii, Instagram Adam Mosseri, head of product at Instagram worked remotely from Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, revealing its third quarter results, the social media giant said Meta's revenue declined 4 per cent year over year to hit $27.7 billion. The company posted a net income of $4.395 billion, down from $9.194 billion year over year. This decline is owing to Meta's huge losses in Reality Labs, Meta's virtual reality division, which lost $3.672 billion in Q3. It comes as Meta, notably its top executives, shifts to remote work, reported Business Insider.

The portal reported that Meta employees are expected to spend at least half their time in the office. Any full-time Meta employee who can work online can apply to become a fully remote worker.

On the other hand, the social media giant, which has a headcount of 87,314 as of September 30, is busy reducing its workforce. Meta investors have called on the company to reduce its workforce by at least 20 per cent and stop making investments in metaverse.

In a sharp criticism of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner said that the social network needs to reduce more headcounts and stop spending too much on metaverse to get its “mojo back”. At Meta, the number of employees is up over three times, from 25,000 to 85,000 employees in just the last four years.