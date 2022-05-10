New Delhi: Days after tech giant Apple asked its employees to resume office, the company’s Director of Machine Learning Ian Goodfellow left his job. Taking to Twitter, Zoe Schiffer of The Verge said that Ian is leaving the company due to its return to work policy. Meanwhile, in a note to staff, he said, “I strongly believe that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team.”Also Read - 100% Work From Home Off The Table Forever? Infosys, TCS, And Other IT Majors Expect 20-50% Staff in Office Soon | Deets Inside

For the unversed, Apple last month announced that corporate employees would be returning to the office, and need to be there two days a week at a minimum by May 2, and three days a week by May 23.

Apple Employees Not Happy With Company’s Work Policy

Disappointed with the company's new hybrid policy, Apple employees recently penned a letter to the company's executive team, stating "Three fixed days in the office and the two days work from home 'broken apart by an office day, is almost no flexibility at all".

The employees asserted that forcing them to work from the office is a ‘huge waste of time as well as both mental and physical resources’, does not recognise flexible work, and will create a younger, whiter, more male-dominated, more neuro-normative, more able-bodied’ workforce.”

‘Sorry Boss, Accept Our Resignations Instead’

Earlier in March, a survey conducted by recruitment and staffing firm CIEL HR Services showed that employees are even ready to quit the job if the option of work from home is taken out. Of the 10 respondents, at least 6 were ready to resign instead of returning to the office.

The survey findings, shared with the Economic Times further sowed that the same number of respondents (from IT, outsourcing, tech startups, consulting, BFSI and business-enabling functions across all sectors) are ready to turn down the offer of a higher-paid job which requires them to come to the office.