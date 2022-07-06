Work From Home Latest Update: As the work from home has come to an end for most of the firms, a new survey on Wednesday found that 73% office occupiers want hybrid model of working for their employees in the future. According to the survey conducted by real estate firm CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, over 73% of office space occupiers in India are planning hybrid working arrangements instead of granting work from home to its employees as the effects of the Covid pandemic are slowly reeling back.Also Read - This Country Planning to Make WORK FROM HOME a Legal Right! Deets Here

The survey stated that the trend of the hybrid work model has emerged in recent months as companies are opting for flexible working patterns post the pandemic for their employees. Most of the office occupiers have underlined employee health and wellbeing as the most important element while facilitating their return to office. Also Read - As Work From Home Ends, Most Employees Prefer Hybrid Work, 25% Opt For Remote Working: Report

“The flexible working approach is a mix of four patterns that includes just-in-case remote work for specific circumstances, three-plus office days a week, an equal mix of office and remote work, and remote work for three-plus days a week,” the CBRE findings titled ‘2022 India Office Occupier Survey’ noted. Also Read - 800 Employees of Edutech Firm Quit After Being Asked to Return to Office: Report

As per the survey, nearly 38 per cent of respondents said they would consider an equal mix of office-based and remote work, while the remaining 35 per cent wanted more than three office days in a week.

The survey also highlighted that the corporates who are planning to implement hybrid working policies would mainly prefer an ‘equal mix of office-based and remote work’ or ‘mostly in office’.

The survey also stated that the work from office demand is expected to grow as 62 per cent of respondents in India intend to increase the size of their real estate portfolios over the next three years.

In the meantime, one-third of the respondents hinted at consolidation in fewer locations, along with meeting flexible demand via co-working spaces as part of their flexible portfolio strategy.

The survey also discovered that 52 per cent of the respondents were willing to relocate to occupy ESG-compliant buildings, while another 7 per cent were willing to relocate even with a premium rental.

As per the survey, the adoption of Activity-Based Working (ABW), hotdesking, and Targeted Mobility (TM) is likely to continue to gain momentum in the coming years.

The office occupiers are also eyeing sustainability and wellness as part of their strategy to expedite return to office as ESG principles gain momentum.