Work From Home Latest News Today: Even as work from home ended for many companies, still several IT firms have decided to continue remote working for their employees. However, other corporate companies across sectors such as telecom, automobile, FMCG, steel, cement and others are either allowing their employees to come to office on all designated days or two-three days every week as per the policy laid out by their respective firms. Some of the employees of these sectors said there's no major issue involved in the matter, and they go by the options available by their companies.

At Maruti, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp, the employees are allowed to come to office all five days of the week for long. However, some other companies have adopted flexible approach for their employees.

In the similar manner, Reliance Industries and its group firms and Bharti Airtel, have also adopted a flexible model. The employees of these firms come twice a week to office, whereas at Bharti, it's need-based.

On the other hand, FMCG and retail companies are adopting different versions of hybrid working for their employees.

While Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is unlikely to make the work model entirely back to office, companies like Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) are planning to make three days a week from office and rest from work-from-home.

On the other hand, Tata Steel implemented the agile working model policy in December 2020, under which, the job positions were classified into two categories of absolute work from home and flexi work from home.