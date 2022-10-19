Work From Home Latest News Today: With the significant decline in coronavirus cases in the country, several IT firms have stopped work from home and resumed work from office. The IT firms such as Wipro and TCS have started calling their employees back to the offices.Also Read - Centre Issues Tips For Those Working From Home to Stay Protected from Cyber Threats

However, some of the employees don't seem so excited to return to offices after two years of working from the comfort of their homes. In the wake of these developments, most IT employees are looking for more flexible job opportunities that offer them more flexibility in terms of where they work from, a study has found.

As per reports, some of the IT employees have urged the companies to provide them with flexible job options.

As per a survey by staffing services firm CIEL HR Services, about 88 per cent of employees in top IT companies are ready to quit current jobs instead of returning to the offices. The 88 per cent workforce includes about 46 per cent working mothers and caregivers are seeking work from home (WFH) opportunities. On the other hand, another 46 per cent of employees are willing to leave current job for better paying job opportunities. And the rest about 8 per cent want to leave as most of them see their employer’s demand of return to work as restrictive, preventing them from pursuing other hobbies.

Giving details to a news portal, CIEL CEO Aditya Misra said the return to offices curtails their independence and affects their lifestyle.

One survey on talent mobility in the IT sector was held in early October and covered 1,000 respondents from 19 leading IT companies.

As companies are recalling employees back to the office premises, the staff are responding with resignation threats. However, the resignation threat might not work well for the employees amid the recruitment slowdown.