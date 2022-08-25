Work From Home Latest News Today: As the COVID cases have gone down and offices have resumed, one of the biggest IT companies in the country TCS (Tata Consultancy Service has said it is putting an end to work from home after many years. And not just that, the tech company is asking its employees to return to office from November 15.Also Read - Work-From-Home Ecosystem, Flexible Work Hours: Here's What PM Modi Said on Future Of Workplaces in India

The move from the IT firm comes days after Apple and other companies asked its employees to be in the office at least three days a week. Some of those firms include Mahindra and RPG Group. On the other hand, several other companies such as Swiggy, Meesho have given their employees an option to work from anywhere in the country.

After making the formal announcement, the TCS is now officially asking employees to return to the office by November 15 this year. Due to the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, the IT company was allowing its employees to work from home.

If reports are to be believed, TCS is not planning to allow work from home after November 15, which means each and every employee will need to head to the office for work at TCS. Moreover, the IT giant is calling back employees to office as over 95 per cent of employees are partially vaccinated and more than 70 per cent are fully vaccinated. The company at present has around 20 to 25 per cent employees back in office.

Giving details t media channels, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS recently had said that the company will continue to drive the return-to-office model because the 25/25 plan needs to be executed in a more controlled manner.

On the variable pay front, the company refuted reports of cutting the payment of some employees and said it will pay 100 per cent variable pay to all its 6 lakh+ employees. In the meantime, Infosys and Wipro have announced to cut variable pay blaming operating margin pressure.

Last week, Wipro had announced to hold back variable pay for its mid and senior-level employees. For fresher and junior-level staff, the IT company will offer variable pay after 30 per cent cut.