Hyderabad: As work from home ended for several major IT firms and employees are returning to workplaces, it is reported that the rental market is set to boom in Hyderabad. Most of the companies especially those from the IT sector have asked employees to begin work from office and the techies who have gone to their native places after the outbreak of COVID and were working remotely have to return to Hyderabad now.Also Read - Work From Home For TCS Ends: IT Firm Calls Employees Back to Office From Nov 15. Read Detailed Plan Here

Once, these employees are back in the city, the rental market is bound to rise. PG, hostels will also become a lucrative business for many. Also Read - Work-From-Home Ecosystem, Flexible Work Hours: Here's What PM Modi Said on Future Of Workplaces in India

As employees working in the IT sector prefer to reside near IT/ITES hubs of the Financial District, most of the residential sales are taking place in the west and north Hyderabad. Also Read - Work From Home Culture Gives Rise to Porn Addiction: Report

The rental market is also likely to increase in areas such as Gachibowli, Kondapur, Miyapur, LB Nagar and Adibatla.

The rental boom could mean for house owners in the city to rent out rooms, portions and homes and to earn some money. The residential demand has increased in all top cities in the country, according to a recent Anarock report, which says the top cities have seen residential demand, and the rentals have gone up as against the pre-Covid period.

Media reports suggest that the rentals have gone up by 5 per cent to 10 per cent in Hyderabad.

As per the reports, the rental values in key markets like Gachibowli, Kondapur, Miyapur, LB Nagar and Adibatla have seen a jump, ranging from five per cent to eight per cent.