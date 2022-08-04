Work From Home Latest Update: With the significant decline in coronavirus cases, most employers want to adopt a hybrid workplace plan for their Employees. As per a survey report by Awfis, nearly 53 per cent of the employers prefer a hybrid workplace plan for their employees, with working from home and office in varying degrees.Also Read - Work From Home: SoPs For WFH in Special Economic Zones to be Announced Soon. Deets Here

The survey report further stated that nearly 74 per cent of the employers are looking towards distributed workspaces as a strategy to shift from location-centric to people-centric workspaces.

As most of the offices have opened for the employees, telecom and consulting sectors see 75 to 100 per cent of return to office, while sectors with the lowest (0-25 per cent) of return are IT and new technology workspace.

According to the survey report, about 74 per cent of the employers are likely to adopt distributed workspace while about 53 per cent of employers prefer working from home and office as their preferred workplace portfolio strategy.

The report also claimed that nearly 49 per cent of the employers are likely to adopt flex centres to enable distributed workspace, followed by setting up their own offices in metro and non-metro cities.